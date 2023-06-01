SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been found guilty of second-degree battery after breaking a fellow inmate’s jaw.

District Judge Vincent Lobello sentenced 36-year-old Christopher “Winky” Bell Jr. to life in prison without parole.

Reports show that Bell attacked a fellow inmate in his cell in May of 2019. When officers found the victim he was breathing heavily and bleeding with wounds on his face.

The victim testified at the trial that he suffered severe pain, had surgery to wire his jaw shut, could not eat solid food for months, and had to have several teeth removed.

Surveillance footage of the incident was shown at the trial, as well as other jail videos of additional incidents in which Bell assaulted other inmates, causing serious harm.

Bell has multiple prior convictions that include:

aggravated battery

illegal possession of stolen things

possession of cocaine

aggravated criminal damage to property

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.