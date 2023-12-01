ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 35-year-old Slidell man was found guilty of a sexual crime against a child under the age of 13.

Interim District Attorney Collin Sims said the victim disclosed in December of 2021 that she had been sexually assaulted for over a year. The time period of the abuse was from Aug. 20, 2020 to Dec. 18, 2021.

The victim testified in court about the abuse. Evidence of a voice recording between the victim and her friend’s mother was also presented. Sims said in the recording, the victim had disclosed the abuse for the first time.

Samuel Juan Perry was found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

Sims said he’s scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7 and could face 25 to 99 years in prison.

