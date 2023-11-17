COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 39-year-old Slidell man was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury on Friday, Nov. 17, for possessing multiple drugs with the intent to sell them.

According to court documents from the district attorney’s office, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Jermaine Augustine in 2021 after receiving multiple complaints about him selling drugs.

Deputies say they spoke to Augustine’s girlfriend, who was present at his home in Slidell, and they noticed a plastic bag with drug powder and a firearm on top of some money in the background.

Deputies say they later returned with a search warrant for Augustine’s home and discovered around a kilogram fentanyl and other drugs, about $6,000 in cash, and a stolen firearm.

He was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of methamphetamine.

Augustine could face up to 40 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.