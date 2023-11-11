COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 32-year-old Slidell man has been found guilty by a unanimous jury of the armed robbery of a Circle K grocery store that took place in 2019.

According to court documents from District Attorney Warren Montgomery, Jovan Newman parked his car in the driveway of a home in Slidell before him and another man walked in the grocery store wearing a ski mask and white gloves.

Newman and the other man rushed behind the counter of the store and the other man held a woman a knife point while Newman stole cigarettes.

Both Newman and the other man fled the scene, but were later found by police using photo evidence taken of their car license plate by the owner of the home in which they parked.

Newman could face 10 to 99 years prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

