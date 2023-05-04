ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been indicted by a St. Tammany Parish Grand Jury in connection to a drug overdose.
On Thursday (May 4th) District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that 44-year-old Craig Reynolds, Jr. has been charged with Second Degree Murder and Distribution of Fentanyl.
Back in 2022, a victim died of an overdose that involved drugs sold by Reynolds.
Further details of the incident have not been disclosed.
There is no word yet on Reynold’s hearing date at this time.
