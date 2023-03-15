ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been found guilty of breaking another inmate’s jaw in a holding cell.

The assault happened in a holding cell at the St. Tammany Parish Jail in May of 2019.

Reports show 36-year-old Christopher “Winky” Bell Jr. attacked the victim after he adjusted his blanket while sleeping.

When officers found the victim he was breathing heavily, bleeding with wounds on his face. The victim also stated he could not move his mouth.

He was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a broken jaw.

Through surveillance video officers determined Bell was the aggressor in the incident.

At the time Bell was in the holding cell on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 50 years on those charges.

A six-person jury found Bell guilty of second-degree battery for his assault on the victim.

The charge usually carries a sentence of up to eight years, but due to his history of prior convictions, he is facing a life sentence under the Habitual Offender Statute.

His prior convictions include:

aggravated battery

illegal possession of stolen things

possession of cocaine

aggravated criminal damage to property

