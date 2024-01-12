Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A tip led to the arrest of a Slidell man after he allegedly was caught with guns and drugs.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that investigators were tipped about drug activity in the 100 block of Tammy Drive. It led investigators to stop a vehicle on Spartan Drive.

Dannie Campbell was arrested after cocaine and a semi-automatic .380 handgun were allegedly found in his car.

Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Campbell’s home, where they said they found more drugs and another semi-automatic gun.

Campbell was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of oxycodone and meth and possession of a semi-automatic .380 handgun.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, “Thank you again to the concerned citizen who called in this tip. Keeping drugs out of our neighborhood takes a cooperative effort between law enforcement and our citizens.”

Smith asks anyone with information about drugs or other crimes, to submit a tip using the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website or by calling the narcotics tip line at 1-888-GO-2-JAIL.

