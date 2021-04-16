Slidell man arrested after search warrant yields THC wax, THC candy, marijuana, and more

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Detectives announced the arrest of a Slidell man after narcotics were located at his home.

The Narcotics Division began the investigation on March 31, after learning of suspected illegal narcotics distribution by 25-year-old Benjamin Davis.

Davis was believed to be dealing drugs from his residence in the 100 block of Southpark Drive, in Slidell.

With assistance from the Slidell Police Department, detectives concluded their investigation on April 7 with the execution of a search warrant at the residence.

During their search of Davis’ home, detectives discovered and seized the following:

25.47 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $115,539

5.9 pounds of candy containing THC with an estimated street value of $4,020

21.5 grams of THC wax/resin with an estimated street value of $645

A semi-automatic 9mm handgun

A ballistic vest

Assorted drug paraphernalia associated with the use, packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics

Confiscated from Ben Davis residence

As detectives were arriving at the location, Davis fled on foot through the backdoor of the residence and was able to avoid apprehension.

On April 7, Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Davis. He turned himself in on April 12.

Davis was booked on the following charges:

Possession With the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (3 counts)

Unlawful Use or Possession of Body Armor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Resisting an Officer

“Keeping illegal drugs out of our neighborhoods is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and our residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “If you suspect someone is selling drugs in our community, please report it, we will investigate.”

Sheriff Smith is asking anyone with information about narcotics, or other crimes, to submit a tip utilizing the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website (www.STPSO.com), or by calling the narcotics tip line (1-888-GO-2-JAIL).