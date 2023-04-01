SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two people were found dead inside a Slidell home Saturday (April 1st).
According to reports, around 9:30 a.m. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a child stating that their parents were bleeding and unresponsive.
At the scene deputies located a man and a woman dead in a bedroom with a gun present. Deputies also located two children in the home.
There is no word yet on the victims identities at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
