SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — An apparent home invasion in St. Tammany Parish left one person dead and two others injured.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office report that around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, a call came in from someone in Slidell. The caller reportedly hung up before talking to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher then called the number back and the homeowner said a man had entered their home in the 100 block of Rue De La Paix with a gun. The person said a fight ensued between the alleged intruder, the other homeowner and a guest at the home.

Deputies responded to the home to find all three men injured, but the alleged intruder was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment where one remains and is listed in stable condition.

St. Tammany Parish detectives said they believe the incident was a targeted attack. The crime remains under investigation.

