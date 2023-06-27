Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after he “intentionally” crashed into an Alabama State Trooper’s patrol vehicle, according to Slidell police.

Officials with the Slidell Police Department (SPD) said officers responded to Outback Steakhouse on Interstate 10 Service Road around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 after receiving multiple 911 calls about a carjacking.

Responding officers were told that the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Tyrone Pryor, allegedly threatened employees and guests with a knife and then ran out of the restaurant. After leaving, he allegedly forced the driver out of a red 2019 Honda Accord and left the scene.

Hours later, Slidell police said they were notified by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) that Pryor had intentionally crashed the stolen car into an Alabama State Trooper’s patrol vehicle. He was arrested after an alleged chase.

Investigators said they believe Pryor, of Kingsville, Texas, was passing through Slidell and has no known ties to the area.

SPD officials said he’s being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he is facing multiple charges. They said he will be extradited back to Louisiana and booked into the Slidell City Jail for the carjacking charge.

