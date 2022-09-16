SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor after searching for several hours.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between Taylor and another employee of the dealership around 5 p.m. As the dispute escalated, detectives say Taylor pulled out a gun, shot his coworker, and fled on foot.

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by police.

Taylor was considered armed and dangerous up until his arrest. Details on Taylor’s booking and charges were not immediately available.

