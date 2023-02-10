ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the remains of a missing Mississippi man.

The skeletal remains were found January 18th in a rural area of the parish.

St. Tammany Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston, was able to identify the remains with DNA testing, using the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a national database of genetic records.

The remains were those of 38-year old Daryl Jenkins, of Picayune, Mississippi, who was reported missing in September.

“Tragedy and crime don’t recognize geo-political boundaries,“ said Preston.

“Ours is the only Coroner’s Office in the state with its own DNA lab, and we’re fortunate to have the ability to provide quick turnaround for local law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“Hopefully, providing the identification of Mr. Jenkins will bring Sheriff Seal and the Picayune Police closer to solving this mystery and giving closure to the decedent’s family.”

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Coroner and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

