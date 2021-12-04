Six shot, two of them fatally, in violent 24 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “Overall, crime is down 9% throughout the city of New Orleans, violent crime, however, is up 11%,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson during a press conference addressing violence Thursday afternoon.



Just hours after the press conference, a woman was shot multiple times while driving on Babylon Street in New Orleans East. After she was shot, her car veered off the road and into an empty lot.

At last report, the victim, now identified as the 76-year-old mother of criminal court Judge Robin Pittman, is in critical condition.



Early Friday morning, the NOPD says a man was shot in the leg in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.

40-year-old Chez Everett was later arrested for the incident.



Then, around 8:30 Friday morning, police found a man shot to death in the 1300 block of Odeon Avenue in Algiers.



The bullets continued to fly Friday afternoon. Witnesses say a shootout happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez street around 4 o’clock in the afternoon. A woman was shot and died shortly after at a local hospital.

In New Orleans East, just blocks away from where Pittman’s mother was shot, another shooting happened around 5 o’clock Friday evening. A woman was shot in her car in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive. A man was also shot; both victims were taken to the hospital. Witnesses say they heard at least a hundred gunshots.



In the span of 24 hours, six people have been shot in New Orleans, two of them fatally. But Supt. Ferguson. Is convinced the NOPD can bring the gunmen to justice.



“Our detectives have been working very diligently to address these homicide investigations. We have somewhat of a downward trend for our solve rate but there’s no doubt in my mind that this will be picking up very soon,” said Ferguson.

Police are investigating all of the shootings and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

We also received a statement from Judge Pittman and her family that reads in part:



“While the family is devastated at what this journey will now mean for them. They remain prayerful for their loved one. For now, they ask for privacy and prayers for their family.”