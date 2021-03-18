Six shot, one dead in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Two shootings within blocks of each other have left a total of six people shot and one dead.

The first shooting happened around 3:00 on North Rocheblave. Four people were shot and treated at an area hospital.

Nearly four hours later, a second shooting happened near the intersection of N. Miro and Allen.

According to plice, the two people shot were in a stolen car. One person was shot multiple timesand died the hospital. The other person inside the car was shot in the arm. A spokesperson told WGNO news several dozen shots were fired.

Police are not saying if the shootings are connected.