Six people arrested in connection to double homicide in Big Branch area

SLIDELL, LA – Three more individuals have been booked in connection with the double homicide that occurred Saturday, July 18, in the Big Branch area near Lacombe, bringing the total number arrested in connection with the crime up to six.

On July 20, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Peter Reimonenq and 19-year-old Christopher Roberts in connection with the murders. Both men were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.

On the evening of July 21, officers arrested of 19-year-old Shannon Amos Jr. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.

Amos

On July 23, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Carwin Malone and 40-year-old Treneka Young, after it was learned they were assisting Mikayl Young in eluding capture. They were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count each of accessory after the fact.

On the morning of July 24, Mikayl Young was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree feticide.

Young

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.