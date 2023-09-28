Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six people have been indicted after an ATF agent was robbed at gunpoint at a Westbank apartment complex in August.

According to court documents, five of the accused sold meth to the undercover agent and another person at the apartment complex on Aug. 29.

The next day, one of the accused allegedly arranged to sell fentanyl to the agent and the other person. When they arrived back at the apartment, court documents say two of the accused robbed the agent and individual at gunpoint.

The six individuals were indicted for the following charges:

Michael Lott — Conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of firearms

— Conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of firearms Dianta Tropez — Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of firearms

— Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of firearms Vernell Woodward — Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, maintaining a drug involved premises

— Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, conspiring to rob a person of money belonging to United States, armed robbery of a person of money belonging to the United States, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, assaulting an officer of the United States with a deadly weapon, maintaining a drug involved premises Quindele Addison — Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, being a felon in possession of firearms, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, maintaining a drug involved premises

— Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, distributing more than five grams of pure meth, being a felon in possession of firearms, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, maintaining a drug involved premises Sheena Rudolph — Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth

— Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth Coris Addison — Conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth

