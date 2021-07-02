Six arrested in stolen firearms, narcotics bust in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of six people the theft of several firearms and illegal narcotics.

The initial investigation began on June 24 after a burglary on Morris Road in Hammond, La. Soon after, a suspect and possible location to where the stolen property was being stored was identified.

The primary suspect was 39-year-old Timothy Berry of Muscarello Lane in Hammond.

A search warrant of the residence was obtained and later executed on June 28, with aid of the Hammond Police Department. Several people inside the residence were detained pending investigation. The subjects were identified as Berry, 40 -year-old Renata Berry and 43-year-old Ronald Moreau.

Detectives seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and a large amount of illegal narcotics. Several of the firearms were later identified as being stolen from different locations throughout Tangipahoa Parish. It was also discovered that Timothy Berry is a convicted felon who is on active parole through the state.

While conducting the search, detectives were led to a second address on Muscarello Lane, where a search warrant was obtained and executed. Upon contact with the residents identified as 19-year-old Rachel Ziglar, 22-year-old Elizabeth Tullos and 29–year-old Cortez Walker.

During the execution of the search warrant detectives located several small amounts of illegal narcotics.

The following subjects were arrested and charged:

Timothy Berry, 39, of Hammond, LA was charged with:

Timothy Berry

(Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (12 Counts)

Possession of a Weapon while in Possession of a Control Dangerous Substance (4 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (5 Counts)

Renata Berry, 40, of Hammond, LA was Charged with:

Renata Berry

(Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Possession of Marijuana (2 Counts)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Schedule III Narcotics

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Heroin)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I Narcotics (Marijuana)

Possession of a Weapon while in Possession of a Control Dangerous Substance (4 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (5 Counts)

Ronald Moreau

Elizabeth Tullos

Cortez Walker (Photos: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Ronald Moreau, 43, of Natalbany, LA was Charged with:

Resisting an Officer

Elizabeth Tullos, 22, of Amite, LA was charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Cortez Walker, 30, of Amite, LA was charged with:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Rachel Ziglar, 20, who was not arrested at the time of the search is wanted by the TPSO on the following active warrants:

Rachel Ziglar

(Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics (Synthetic Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics (Meth)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule V Narcotics

Simple Escape

Obstruction of Justice

Anyone having information related to this case is asked to please contact Detective Russell Walker or Detective Randall Kelley at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglar Division, (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.