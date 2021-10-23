Six arrested in Covington drug bust

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department reported the arrest of six people in connection with illegal gambling- and narcotics-related activities located at 1301 North Columbia Street.

On Friday, CPD officers along with Louisiana Probation and Parole executed a search warrant on the residence.

The following individuals were arrested for the following seizures:

  • Javon Williams – arrested for Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor)
  • Amanda Fox – arrested for Possession of Heroin (Felony), Possession of
    Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Suboxone.
  • Joshua Walker – arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Tiffany Beeson – arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Crack Cocaine
  • Katie Grabert – charged with Possession Heroin, Simple Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
  • Alan Davidson – arrest warrant pending for Possession of a Legend Drug without a valid
    prescription (Misdemeanor), Possession of Crack Cocaine (Felony)

