Six arrested in Covington drug bust

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The Covington Police Department reported the arrest of six people in connection with illegal gambling- and narcotics-related activities located at 1301 North Columbia Street.

On Friday, CPD officers along with Louisiana Probation and Parole executed a search warrant on the residence.

The following individuals were arrested for the following seizures:

Javon Williams – arrested for Resisting an Officer (Misdemeanor)

Amanda Fox – arrested for Possession of Heroin (Felony), Possession of

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) (Felony), Possession of Cocaine (Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Suboxone.

Tiffany Beeson – arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Crack Cocaine

Katie Grabert – charged with Possession Heroin, Simple Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Alan Davidson – arrest warrant pending for Possession of a Legend Drug without a valid

prescription (Misdemeanor), Possession of Crack Cocaine (Felony)