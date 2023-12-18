NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six people were arrested for illegally riding four wheelers and dirt bikes along the North Claiborne Avenue corridor.

New Orleans police said the riders were caught around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Six people, including one juvenile, were charged with illegally operating unregistered vehicles on public roads. Three of them were also charged with illegally carrying firearms.

The NOPD confiscated three handguns and impounded five four wheelers and one dirt bike

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

(Courtesy: New Orleans Police Department)

Anyone with further information about the incident can call First District detectives at (504)-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

