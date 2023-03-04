SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport teen was sentenced to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery and weapons charges in Caddo District Court on Monday.

Fabian Johnson II, 19, pleaded guilty in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr’s courtroom to armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, each with enhancement for the use of a firearm in the commission of the crime and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Two victims met with Johnson and a juvenile co-defendant in the 8900 block of Youree Drive on March 15, 2022. Johnson, in the back seat of a vehicle belonging to one of the victims, demanded the victim’s valuables while threatening with an AR-style firearm. Johnson took a gold necklace from one victim, and the co-defendant shot into the windshield of the vehicle from outside of the vehicle, causing minor injuries to one of the victims.

Johnson had previously been found roaming in the area with a stolen .40 caliber firearm and an AR-style pistol concealed.

Johnson’s guilty pleas were entered before potential jurors were to be questioned for his trial.

Fabian Johnson II; image: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnson was sentenced on Feb. 13 to 12 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for both the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery convictions. Each conviction has a consecutive five-year firearm conviction. Johnson will also serve five years at hard labor for illegal possession of stolen firearms, to be served concurrently with the robbery sentences.

Bossier Parish Assistant District Attorneys Cheyenne Wilson and Christian Redmon prosecuted Johnson, who was defended by Casey Simpson and Harry Johnson.