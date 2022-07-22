SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – 11 people have been arrested in Shreveport following a city-wide operation to identify non-compliant sex offenders.

According to KTAL, and the Shreveport Police Department (SPD), the SPD was conducting the operation from July 11 to July 15. The goal was to identify and arrest non-compliant sex offenders who failed to register as sex offenders.

Required by state law, offenders convicted of a sexual crime must register and maintain their status up until their ordered time is complete, according to KTAL and SPD.

Individuals arrested include:

James Langendorfer, 29

Ellis Ray Kitchen, 74

Cameron Haynes, 29

Bruce Bagley, 49

Eric Willis, 46

Charles Daniels, 60

Randolph Clement, 77

Richard Dean, 63

Hosea Bright, 42

Timothy Rudd, 62

Tito Myree

All of the above individuals were arrested and charged with the failure to register as sex offenders.