Caleb Cheatham has been charged with one count of Battery on a police officer and one count of Aggravated Flight. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police K-9 named Diesel got a workout on Jan. 20 when he was involved in a traffic stop that led to an officer being struck by a vehicle, a police chase, a foot race, and an arrest on Friday morning.

It all began in the 1500 block of Ford Street at 10:45 a.m., during a traffic stop when Shreveport police officers approached a vehicle Caleb Cheatham was driving. Cheatham allegedly attempted to flee in the vehicle and struck a Shreveport police officer with the vehicle in the process.

The officer was unarmed.

SPD’s K-9 “Diesel” smiles for the camera. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

SPD pursued Cheatham into Bossier City until Cheatham crashed the vehicle he was driving into a parked auto, at which time Cheatham and an unknown passenger fled on foot. An SPD K-9 named Diesel then assisted in Cheatham’s capture, and Cheatham was treated afterward for minor injuries received as a result of the incident.

SPD seized one rifle and two handguns during the investigation.

The passenger who fled the crash with Cheatham has not been located.

Cheatham has been charged with one count of Battery on a Police Officer and one count of Aggravated Flight.

SPD would like to thank the Shreveport City Marhsal’s Office, Bossier City police, the ATF, and Diesel for their hard work.