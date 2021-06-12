Shreveport couple jailed after drugs allegedly found in home with 4 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A couple is behind bars after illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia along with four children were found inside their Shreveport home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Lamarshea Ashley and 32-year-old Lenadia Baker were arrested Sunday after the Caddo Narcotics and Caddo Special Response Team searched their home in the 3200 block of Falcon Loop.

Agents found over 1,100 grams of marijuana, more than 1,600 grams of THC Edibles, 1 gram of methamphetamine, packaging material, digital scales and two vacuum sealers.

Investigators said Ashley, Baker and four children were inside the home at the time of the search.

Ashley and Baker were booked into Caddo Correctional Center for Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.