Shooting outside Harvey nightclub leaves one man dead

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred late Friday night in Harvey.

JPSO responded to a report involving gunshots, outside of a nightclub in the 3700 block of the Westbank Expressway.

Officers arrived on the scene around 11:00 p.m. and discovered a man with multiple gunshot injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

JPSO says there is no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.