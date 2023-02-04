NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood Saturday (Feb. 4th).

Around noon, officers responded to shots fired in the 7500 block of Ebbtide Drive. When WGNO’s photographer arrived at the scene, he said it appeared to be a block over in the 7600 block of Lomond Road.

Several shell casings were spotted and there were over a dozen evidence markers.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time.

The incident is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

