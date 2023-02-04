NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A juvenile has been been injured in a shooting incident in the Seabrook neighborhood.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 6000 block of Kuebel Drive.

At the scene, officers found a boy suffering from a least one gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time, but victim’s injury is believed to be non life-threating.

The incident is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.