NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wounded after a shooting on Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East Wednesday (April 12th).

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 8700 block around 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene after responding to a call of shots finding a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

