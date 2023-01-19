LULING, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and motive in connection to a shooting investigation in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling.

According to reports, on Wednesday (Jan. 18) officers responded to a call of gunfire around 7:40 p.m. The caller reported hearing roughly six gunshots.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found an empty lot with a vehicle containing a large amount of marijuana along with six bullet casings scattered in the street and grass.

No injuries have been reported. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information including citizens in the area with home surveillance or Ring camera systems to review their video footage and to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or at (985) 783-1135.

