NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspect has been arrested after an argument in Tremé escalated to shots fired.

According to officials, 5:30 am officers responded to a verbal altercation in the 1800 block of Esplanade Avenue.

Reports show the victim and suspect were arguing when the suspect attempted to prevent the victim from leaving. That’s when a physical fight ensued.

During the fight, police say the victim armed themselves with a piece of glass and stabbed the suspect. After being stabbed the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the wall.

The suspect was apprehended on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

