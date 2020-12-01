Shooting suspect arrested in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a hospital in the parish on November 20.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on a shooting victim.

APSO says the shooting victim received treatment for their injuries.

More investigating followed and “it was learned that 27-year-old D’Eric Green pulled behind the victim in a vehicle and started shooting,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After a brief search, Green was apprehended and taken to the Ascension Parish Jail.

Green is facing these charges:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Green’s bond is set at $250,000.