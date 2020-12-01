Shooting suspect arrested in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a hospital in the parish on November 20.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on a shooting victim.
APSO says the shooting victim received treatment for their injuries.
More investigating followed and “it was learned that 27-year-old D’Eric Green pulled behind the victim in a vehicle and started shooting,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
After a brief search, Green was apprehended and taken to the Ascension Parish Jail.
Green is facing these charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
Green’s bond is set at $250,000.
