NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man and a woman are in the hospital following a shooting in the Marigny area just steps away from Robert Fresh Market grocery store on Saturday, June 3rd.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the shooting happened in the 2200 block of St Claude Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers located both victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital via private and the woman was transported via EMS. There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

The NOPD is working on gathering a possible suspect and motive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.