NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are wounded after a shooting near a gas station in Gentilly Terrace.

It happened in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when New Orleans Police Department found a man and a woman both suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body.

There at no updates on their condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.