NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in New Orleans Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to officers, the shooting happened in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

