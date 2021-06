NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting on the high rise bridge on I-10 West.

Initial reports show one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

I-10W is closed to traffic on the high rise while the investigation continues.

The NOPD is asking drivers to avoid the area, and deputies are diverting traffic to the Chef Menteur Highway.

transported to the hospital by EMS. pic.twitter.com/NbuMErIQlR — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 14, 2021