NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th).

Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 13,000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. The extent of the other person’s wounds are not known at this time.

Both victims are treated by EMS. At this time there are no updates on the second victim identify or condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

