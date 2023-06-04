NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting inside a bar near the Royal Sonesta Hotel in the French Quarters Sunday, June 4th.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Bourbon Street around 2:00 a.m.

At arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The NOPD is working on gathering a possible suspect and motive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

