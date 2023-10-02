LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Three injured and one dead after a shooting near a Lake Charles nightclub Friday night.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, officers were called to the 2200 block of Broad Street in reference to a shooting on Friday, Sep. 29 around 11:34 p.m.

On arrival, officers saw a large crowd near the Y2K Nightclub. An investigation revealed that four victims suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment on their own and Acadian Ambulance transported the other two victims.

One of the victims, Paige Gorne Ceasar, 23, died from their to injuries shortly after 1 a.m. The three remaining victims were treated. One was released and the other two remain in a local hospital in stable condition.

This remains an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detectives Sgt. George Miller or Sgt. Chris Johnson by calling (337) 491-1311.

