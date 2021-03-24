Shooting leads to hit-and-run at busy New Orleans intersection

NEW ORLEANS – A shooting along Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road Wednesday night is just one of many for the people who live and work there.

“I could have been shot and anyone else for that matter,” said one driver who did not want to be identified. Her car was hit after what she said was a drive-by-shooting.

The woman said, “A white car with tinted windows came this way and was shooting at I guess another car. They ran into the front and they swerved and then went over the Danziger Bridge.”

Surveillance video from a gas station shows the moment one of the cars that was hit pulled into the station. Moments later, another angle captures someone running from the scene.

Amir Hamed works at Fast Stop convenience store near the scene.

“It’s crazy. It happens everyday. Almost everyday…car jackings, shootings, robbing,” Hamed said.

Not only has he seen it all, but he’s experienced it. Back in November, he was robbed at gunpoint.

“A gun was in my face…like I wasn’t scared, but I just gave him the money and he went away,” Hamed said.

Fed up residents said, “It’s got to stop. They cause everyone else to be in the midst of whatever their beef is. It’s scary because all the time this happens on Downman and Chef.”

So far, no injuries have been reported to NOPD and the department did not have any additional details to release.