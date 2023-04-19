All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 13th, 2023, deputies of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Todd Street. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim who had been shot in the neck.

According to authorities, the suspect was identified as Maxwell McDaniel. McDaniel turned himself in to authorities and he was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

