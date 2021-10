NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just after midnight, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Independence Street.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot.

He was taken to a hospital by EMS.

No additional information is available at the time.