NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood has left a man wounded Saturday (April 9th).
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Mandeville Street around 12:03 p.m. when officers from the New Orleans Police Department responded to a call of shots fired. At the scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
The man was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.
The has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
