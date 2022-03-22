NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans began investigating a shooting in Pines Village on Tuesday, March 22.

Just after 5:30 p.m., NOPD responded to the 4800 block of Downman Road.

When they arrived, police discovered a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Other details of the shooting were not immediately available.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

This is a developing news story with updates to come as more information becomes available.