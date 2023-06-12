PALMETTO, La. (KLFY) – A Sunday shooting in Palmetto has left 1 dead and 2 injured.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, detectives are investigating a shooting that happened on June 11 around 11 p.m. in the Palmetto area. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call through 911 concerning a shooting on Snows Road outside the Village of Palmetto. Multiple calls through 911 were received afterwards stating that multiple people had been shot.

The investigation revealed 3 people were shot. 2 of the victims were transported to a local area hospital for their injuries. The 3rd victim, a woman, was killed. The suspect is still unknown at this time.

The investigation is on-going and no other details are being released. Anyone have information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.

