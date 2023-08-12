NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead following a shooting in a New Orleans East neighborhood on Friday, Aug. 11.

According to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4800 block of Major Drive around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

There is currently no suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

