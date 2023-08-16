NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a shooting in a Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets around 4:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers say they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this can contact NOPD at (504)-658-5300, or at Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

