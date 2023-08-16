NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a shooting in a Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets around 4:45 p.m.
At the scene, officers say they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
There are no updates on the victim’s condition at this time.
There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information on this can contact NOPD at (504)-658-5300, or at Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Posts:
- Disneyland’s attendance and visitor spending gains undermined by inflation, report says
- Average high temperatures Wednesday
- Shooting in Lower Ninth Ward leaves one dead, another hospitalized
- ‘Overly optimistic’ Georgia Trump trial plan could create ‘circus,’ legal experts warn
- Itchy hands lead to California woman’s $1 million lottery win
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.