NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning, that left a man in the hospital.

According to police, a call of a shooting in the Little Woods Area in the 7800 block of Briarwood Drive came in just before 6:20 a.m.

NOPD said when arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from a gun shot wound to his body. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

There is currently no update on his condition.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information should call Fifth District Officers at (504) 658-6050.