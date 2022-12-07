NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A shooting in the Iberville neighborhood left a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to New Orleans Police Department investigators, the shooting happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 7th), in the 200 block of Treme Street. They say the unidentified victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

