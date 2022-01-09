Shooting in Eunice leaves one dead, no suspects

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after a shooting near a Eunice convenience store.

According to Eunice Police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of E. Laurel Ave. Friday night around 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyvon Favors, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. He was found armed with a handgun and marijuana in his possession.

No suspect has been identified, but they wear wearing a dark hoodie and a facemask. The suspect approached the parking lot on foot.

Anyone with any information should call Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626 or Crimestoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.