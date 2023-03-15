NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been shot in the leg following a shooting in Central City.

It happened in the 3300 block of Second Street around 11:00 a.m.

There are no updates on the man’s condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

