NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been shot in the leg following a shooting in Central City.
It happened in the 3300 block of Second Street around 11:00 a.m.
There are no updates on the man’s condition.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
